A commemorative Blue Plaque has been unveiled in Jarrow in tribute to industrialist and philanthropist Sir John Jarvis for his support for the town during the Great Depression.

Sir John Jarvis was a wealthy economist and businessman who became High Sheriff of Surrey in 1934, and MP for Guildford a year later. He founded the Surrey Fund, which was specifically set up to support the people of Jarrow during the 1930s.

The initial £40,000 he secured helped to generate much-needed employment in the area and create the town's Monkton Stadium (formerly known as the Jarvis Stadium) and Monkton Dene Park, still known by many as Jarvis Park.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor John McCabe officially unveiled the Blue Plaque on York Avenue, near Monkton Dene Park, with members of the Jarvis family in attendance.

Representatives from Jarrow and Hebburn Athletic Club, including world class athlete Steve Cram, the club's honorary president, also joined the tribute alongside local history enthusiasts, whose research helped to secure the Blue Plaque.

The Mayor said: "I was delighted to unveil the Blue Plaque to Sir John Jarvis and honour his memory in this way.

"Sir John did a great deal of philanthropic work, raised funds for Jarrow at a time of great economic hardship and created a plan that would help turn around its fortunes by providing much-needed jobs and support for local families.

"He played an important role in the history of Jarrow where his legacy remains in Monkton Dene Park, Monkton Stadium and beyond. This new plaque acts as a permanent reminder of Sir John's generosity, determination, imagination and the significant contribution he made to the town that he took to his heart."

Sir John Jarvis

Sir John set up the Surrey Fund in his own county in 1934 to help regenerate Jarrow, refurbishing what is now Monkton Stadium and supporting local men into employment, landscaping the nearby Jarvis Park - known today as Monkton Dene Park, Valley View Park and Primrose Park. The £40,000 raised by Surrey residents is around £4m in today's money.

He underwrote and subsidised numerous business projects to create employment. When plans for a new steelworks on the site of the Palmers shipyard were scuppered, he fought alongside then Jarrow MP Ellen Wilkinson in Parliament, with frustration leading to the Jarrow March.

Sir John also developed Jarrow Tube Works and other businesses and bought two ocean liners - Olympic and Berengaria - to be broken up in Jarrow. This would generate jobs as well as provided scrap for the new steelworks.

Sir John also funded youth leagues in sport as well as founded and became the first President of Jarrow and Hebburn Athletic Club. He donated to the club the Jarvis Cup, which is kept on display, alongside Jarrow March memorabilia, in Jarrow Town Hall.

The fund also paid for the redecoration of thousands of houses, intended to provide better and healthier living conditions.