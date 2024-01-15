Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ambulance Service (Emergency Duties) Long Service and Good Conduct Medal goes to frontline emergency care employees for their dedication to their roles.

The medal is given to ambulance staff who have been in frontline emergency care services for more than 20 years.

The medals are issued under Royal Warrant and this year’s is known as the Queen’s Medal as it is for those who completed their service during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

Chief Operating Officer, Stephen Segasby said: “We are honoured to be able to host these presentation events to mark the hard work and commitment of our staff members. Presenting The Queen’s medals is a testament to the work they have achieved for the emergency services.

“For many, this isn’t just a job, it’s a vocation and it’s a privilege to see the incredible work they have done and will continue to do. They are an asset to the organisation so thank you to each of you.”

The Queen's Medal is a richly deserved honour for the men and women from NEAS who have worked on the frontline.

The six colleagues who were awarded the Queen's Medal during a service at Bernicia House in Newburn include:

Shena Hollyoake who has worked for the emergency services since 2000.

Clare Edmonds who started North East Ambulance Service in 2001 and currently works as a RRV (Rapid Response Vehicle) Paramedic in South Shields.

Phil Murray started North East Ambulance Service in October 2000 at Gateshead station as a paramedic and station officer, he has also worked as part of the HART team (Hazardous Area Response Team)

Carl Bone began his career in April 2001 in Peterborough and currently works as a Clinical Team Leader at Pallion Station.

Karl Charlton started at Yorkshire Ambulance Service in January 2002 and currently works as a Research Paramedic at Coulby Station.