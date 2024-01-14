Slimming World members in Boldon, Jarrow and Hebburn lose the weight of a fire engine

Slimming World members in Boldon, Jarrow and Hebburn lost the combined weight of a fire engine in 2023.

Slimming World members across groups in Boldon, Hebburn and Jarrow achieved a culminative weight loss of 20,162.50lbs (1,441st) in 2023.

To put that into context, that is the roughly the weight of a fire engine.

Amie McGuigan, Slimming World consultant, has reflected on what was a successful year for the Slimming World groups.

She said: "Across our Boldon, Hebburn and Jarrow groups in 2023, the culminative weight loss was 20,162.50lbs (1441st).

Slimming World members in Boldon, Jarrow and Hebburn are celebrating a successful 2023. Photo: Slimming World.

"This is the equivalent of a fire engine, which is amazing as we are trying to help tackle the UK obesity crisis.

"In South Tyneside alone, the percentage of adults classed as overweight and obese is 63.8% and this in turn has a major impact on staff absences and puts added strain onto the NHS."

Following a successful 2023, Amie has now revealed that the weight loss organisation is now looking to expand in the borough.

As a result of this, it is looking for more consultants to run groups, especially in Boldon, Jarrow and Hebburn.

Amie added: "In South Tyneside we will be looking to open more groups within the local community to try and reach out to more people.

"Since the Covid lockdowns, more and people people have gained weight are are suffering in silence.

"We currently have groups who are searching for their 'forever consultants'

"These include Boldon on Tuesday afternoons and Friday mornings, as well as Tuesday mornings, Thursday afternoons and Saturday mornings in Hebburn.

"We are going to be holding monthly opportunity events in the coming weeks where both current and former Slimming World members can find out more about becoming a self-employed consultant.

"We will also be looking to get more members to their target weight and help them break habits so they can stay there for life."

There will be a Slimming World opportunity event held at Leam Lane Methodist Church on Friday, January 19, at 6pm.