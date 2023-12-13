The North East of England’s largest music festival has confirms the full line-up for its tenth anniversary celebrations next summer.

Hardwick Festival 2024 has, without doubt, booked its most ambitious, bold and diverse line-up to date and welcomes a range of big names such as Richard Ashcroft, Snow Patrol, Sophie Ellis-Bexter, 'Soldier's Eyes' star Jack Savoretti and The Charlatans.

The three-day event - which has already confirmed UK pop queen Becky Hill as its opening headliner - will take place between Friday, 16 August and Sunday, 18 August across two stages, set in the beautiful surrounds of Hardwick Hall in County Durham.

Friday, 16 August will see Becky Hill joined by very special guests Soul II Soul, indie group The Sherlocks, and the amazing Sam Fender tribute band 'Scam Fender'.

Richard Ashcroft

Saturday, 17 August goes up a gear with a full day of epic live music which will see arguably Northern Ireland’s biggest ever rock export Snow Patrol take centre stage. The band, globally famous 'Chasing Cars' and other rousing anthems, will be joined on the day with a flurry of big-name acts including Blossoms, ex-Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan and singer-songwriter Callum Beattie.

Sunday, 18 August will see Hardwick Festival's tenth anniversary celebrations come to a close in style and is poised to be a real treat for indie fans. Richard Ashcroft – the voice of one of Britain's most successful albums of all time 'Urban Hymns' – will make a welcome return to the North East and will share the stage with the likes of The Charlatans, Liverpool's town chanter Jamie Webster, Euro 96 'Three Lions' legends Lightning Seeds and 'Murder of the Dance Floor' pop disco princess, Sophie Ellis-Bexter.

Live music fans can now snap up their weekend tickets for next year's event and the public will also be offered a flexible payment plan option as a big thanks to the legions of loyal fans and supporters the festival has.

For those that do want to celebrate in style and luxury, a limited number of glamping tickets will also be available for purchase.

Over 30,000 people attended last August's Hardwick Festival weekender where crowds took in memorable performances from the likes of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Mel C and The Kooks.

The event is already gaining national recognition for hosting major acts and an unforgettable experience having previously welcomed the likes of The Stereophonics, Madness and Rag 'N' Bone Man to the main stage.

Ahead of next year's tenth edition, organisers have pledged to make it the go-to festival for all in the North of England, appealing to the whole family with something on offer for everyone.

From star studded acts from around the globe, dance arenas where you will get lost in music, children's areas within the woods, vintage fairground attractions and a huge choice of locally sourced culinary delights, Hardwick Festival will be back next year with a sonic boom of music and fun for all.