Souter Lighthouse coastal path to remain closed indefinitely amid sea cave collapse fears
A popular coastal path will remain partly closed amid fears that sea caves underneath could collapse.
National Trust property Souter Lighthouse, near Marsden, South Tyneside, revealed on Friday that a section of the footpath between Marsden Grotto and the lighthouse had been shut by South Tyneside Council due to the risk.
The council has now confirmed that the path will remain closed while further investigations are carried out.
A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said on Tuesday: “The council has cordoned off a section of the coastal footpath at Marsden between the lime kilns and the Grotto as a precautionary safety measure.
“A recent survey has been carried out which suggests that this area may be at increased risk of erosion. We have closed off some of the path while we explore potential solutions. Pedestrians will be diverted onto the highway footway.”
No time scale for how long any work will take has been given.