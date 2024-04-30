Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK jobs market has been up and down since the pandemic. Unemployment has reached near-record lows while wages have lagged behind inflation.

The number of graduate vacancies grew by 6% in 2022-23 — but the average number of applicants per graduate job rose to 86, up 23% on the previous year.

More generally, the number of vacancies continues to fall, but for some, it is still a jobseeker’s market — depending on your industry and region.

Regardless of your industry skill set, the best skill you can demonstrate when job hunting is just that: job hunting. The best talents don’t always get to the interview stage. The trick is to find the right jobs that the HR team can’t ignore.

To get a better idea of how competitive the UK job market is right now, Resume.io have now zeroed in on the UK job market to see which towns and cities get the most and least applicants per job.

South Shields came fourth for least competitive in the market making it one of the easiest places in the UK to securing a job.

Data shows the average daily applicants per Job in South Shields is 0.11 compared to the highest in London which is 11.01 average daily applicants per job.

More than half (12) of the 20 least competitive job markets are in coastal towns. The population in small coastal towns shrank at twice the rate of small non-coastal towns between 2009 and 2018.