South Shields Asda reopens following closure due to flooding
The store has now reopened following a flooding incident yesterday.
The supermarket located on Coronation Street, South Shields had to close yesterday afternoon due to torrential downpours caused flooding inside the store.
Asda staff had to close the store to shoppers whilst they cleaned up the floodwater inside the shop.
Reader Sarah Joy Desborough shared her video of the flooding as she was shopping in store when the incident occurred at around 3.20pm yesterday afternoon
The video shows floodwater around the checkouts and how the store soon became a 'paddling pool' as water was pouring in through the roof.
An Asda spokesperson released a statement yesterday evening:
"Due to heavy rainfall, our South Shields store has experienced some flooding this afternoon.
"As a result, we have closed the store for the time being. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we are working hard to reopen the store as soon as possible.”
The spokesperson has since confirmed the store is now back open to shoppers.
It comes after thousands of runners from this year's Great North Run were left stranded yesterday due to torrential rain and flooded train lines suspends metro services.
