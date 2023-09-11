News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
South Shields Asda reopens following closure due to flooding

The store has now reopened following a flooding incident yesterday.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 11th Sep 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read
The supermarket located on Coronation Street, South Shields had to close yesterday afternoon due to torrential downpours caused flooding inside the store.

Asda staff had to close the store to shoppers whilst they cleaned up the floodwater inside the shop.

Reader Sarah Joy Desborough shared her video of the flooding as she was shopping in store when the incident occurred at around 3.20pm yesterday afternoon

Flooding inside the storeCredit: Sarah Joy DesboroughFlooding inside the storeCredit: Sarah Joy Desborough
The video shows floodwater around the checkouts and how the store soon became a 'paddling pool' as water was pouring in through the roof.

An Asda spokesperson released a statement yesterday evening:

"Due to heavy rainfall, our South Shields store has experienced some flooding this afternoon.

"As a result, we have closed the store for the time being. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we are working hard to reopen the store as soon as possible.”

Flooding inside the storeCredit: Sarah Joy DesboroughFlooding inside the storeCredit: Sarah Joy Desborough
The spokesperson has since confirmed the store is now back open to shoppers.

It comes after thousands of runners from this year's Great North Run were left stranded yesterday due to torrential rain and flooded train lines suspends metro services.

