Award-winning Animator set to receive Freedom of South Tyneside

Sheila Graber, born in 1940 and raised in South Shields has demonstrated exceptional achievement in the animations sector, having animated well-known programmes including the popular BBC children’s television series Paddington. The award-winning artist has also seen her animations screened at the Tate Gallery, the Open University and on BBC’s Blue Peter.

Over the years, Sheila has engaged students of all ages and abilities in the arts. She has taught in workshops all over the world and in local schools, such as Stanhope Secondary, South Shields’ Girls High School and King George Comprehensive, and in universities through roles including ‘Animator in Residence’ at the University of Teesside and as a ‘Visiting Professor in Animation’ at University of Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was also awarded an Honorary Fellowship for Outstanding Services to Education, Art and Animation by the University of Sunderland and has won several major regional and national awards during her long and successful career, including Best Digital Image Designer in the North East and the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the Royal Television Society.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Sheila Graber

Sheila has continued to enhance the reputation of the Borough with exhibitions of her work at local venues including South Shields Museum & Art Gallery, The Word and The Customs House, of which she is an Honorary Fellow.

She also supports numerous community causes, volunteers and donates funds from sales of her original paintings, drawings, prints and books, to help local charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “The Freedom of the Borough is one of the most prestigious awards – and the highest honour – that the Council can bestow on any individual or organisation.

“Sheila Graber is one of the UK’s most celebrated animators and has brought so much joy to people through her work. Her drive to share her passion and skills with others in the Borough is immeasurable, not to mention the incredible amount of support she gives to numerous charities and community causes.

READ MORE: Jarrow pupils raise funds for charities through activities week

“It would be wonderful to be able to celebrate and pay tribute to Sheila by honouring her with the Freedom of the Borough in recognition of her outstanding achievements, her long service to the arts and for all she has done, and continues to do, for South Tyneside.

“It would be a recognition that is so richly deserved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conferral will be considered during the Extraordinary Meeting which is taking place on Wednesday (26 July), at 3pm, in South Shields Town Hall. The formal conferral ceremony will be livestreamed on the Council’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@southtynesidecouncil

If agreed, Sheila would be joining 12 other individuals or organisations to have been awarded the Freedom of South Tyneside since 1981.