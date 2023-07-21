The idea behind the charity week was to instil a sense of empathy, compassion, and community spirit amongst students while also raising funds and awareness for noble causes.

Throughout the week, a range of activities were planned raising money for a different charity each day.

The week went as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday: Dance-A-Thon. Led by Y10 Dance students, PE lessons will take part in a neon Zumba dance-a-thon, covering four lessons.

Charity: Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust

Tuesday: KS3 End of Term Disco. Students through Year 7 – 9 are invited to an evening disco held at Jarrow School. Y10 Enterprise students will be providing a tuck shop, raising funds for their chosen charity.

Charity: Hebburn Helps

Wednesday: Bake Sale. Students will have the opportunity to gain a voucher for a special charity cake bake at break time.

Charity: British Heart Foundation

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Pupils cleaning up the area

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday: Environmental Restoration. Student Council are attending the River Don to support in restoring the local area.

Charity: Tyne Rivers Trust

Friday: Race 4 Life. Students volunteer to take part in a 3km Race 4 Life during the school day, as a group, on the school field.

Charity: Cancer Research UK

The idea came through Student Council who are passionate about supporting those in need. Working together they came up with the idea of multiple activities so multiple charities could be supported and managed to raise a total of £1409.50 which will be split equally between the charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Hannah, Head of Year 10 said: "We are extremely proud of the students. They have worked hard over several weeks, not just Charity week, to make sure it was the success that it was.