South Shields bakery chain gears up to celebrate 70 years of business

Dicksons, the North East’s largest family-owned food manufacturer and retailer, will mark the impressive milestone on June 18.

The bakery was launched in 1953 by Michael Irwin and his wife Helen Dickson, with the pair producing and selling savoury treats such as pies and saveloys on Prince Edward Road in South Shields.

Over the course of the next seven decades, Dicksons would go on to open more than 30 shops across Tyne and Wear, employ over 300 staff and become suppliers to supermarket giants including Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s.

Michael and Helen’s son, Michael, is now the chairman of Dicksons and he has reflected on how he and his late sister, Christine, had taken over the company as teenagers when their dad passed away.

From left: Chris Hayman, managing director, Michael Dickson, chairman, Elena Dickson, marketing director and Mike Dickson, retail growth and development director.

He said: “It’s crazy to think we were responsible for three shops and a workforce at that age while the rest of our friends were finishing their studies and still really growing up.

“We were stuck with all these responsibilities and broadly clueless, or at least I was, with Christine being a little older.

“We did in time, become a good team and a force to be reckoned with, so when Christine passed away 10 years ago it had a profound impact.

“I don’t think our parents would have thought the company would still be around in the 21st Century or let alone turn out as successful as it has, so I’d like to think they’d be quietly impressed by what we achieved together.”

Michael has since appointed Chris Hayman as non-family managing director, Elena Dickson as marketing director, and Mike Dickson as retail growth and development director.

The trio are planning a number of memorable events to mark the company’s 70th anniversary, plus they are giving customers, who also turn 70 on June 18, the chance to win £70 worth of delicious food.

Dicksons will be creating new mystery flavour pastry products and offering some of their iconic items, such as the saveloy, for 70p.

Stores across the region will be decked out in bunting and in the days leading up to the anniversary, the company’s directors will be serving customers at the original shop in Harton Nook.

Michael added: “It’s well known I’m not a big fan of fuss and surprises, which is why I’m letting Chris, Elena and Mike get on with it.

“But I really do think it’s important we mark this occasion as there’s no denying it’s a brilliant achievement to still be going strong 70 years later and investing for the future in our great people, products and premises.

“It has caused me to reflect that after so long serving this area we’ve become a part of many local communities and a small part of local history, none of which could of course happen without the dedication and quality of our staff in whom we’re so proud and the loyalty of our customers.”

