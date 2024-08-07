Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Shields barber has promised his shop will be a “safe haven” for people in the borough.

David Garrick, the owner of Community Barbers on Westoe Road, has pledged that his shop will be a “safe haven” for anyone feeling threatened following the recent unrest throughout the country.

Demonstrations in Hartlepool, Sunderland and Middlesbrough have already turned violent over the past week following the deaths of three young girls in Southport.

More demonstrations have been placed throughout the country, including one in Newcastle on Saturday, August 10.

Barber David Garrick has promised the South Tyneside community that his shop is a “safe haven” should anyone need it. | National World

At the time of writing, there does not appear to be any demonstrations planned in South Tyneside; however, David has still offered his business as a safe space for those who need it.

Speaking on social media, he said: “South Shields has been fortunate that we haven't experienced any attacks from the recent race riots - call them what they are.

“Nevertheless, if anyone, regardless of their ethnic background, religion, or way of life that faces intimidation, attacks, hate, or feels unsafe on our streets, my door is open. “

This shop is a safe haven where you will be welcome and secure, and I will personally ensure it.

“This shop and I serve the community in more than just name.”

David opened his South Shields barber shop two years ago with the aim for creating a space that is welcoming to everyone from all walks of life, regardless of gender identity or sexuality.

He was also keen to remove the ‘lad culture’ that can be found in many ‘traditional’ barbershops.

You can find out more information about Community Barbers by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/Communitybarberssouthshields.