South Shields based brass band to host celebrations for 125th anniversary
Celebrations are being held for the band's special anniversary.
A South Shields brass band is set to host special celebrations as it marks its 125th anniversary.
The People’s Mission Silver Band in South Shields is one of the longest running auxiliaries in church.
The Silver Band performs throughout the year across the North East for concerts, carol services, leading the march to the market on Good Friday and also leading the hymns on Sunday services.
The People’s Mission Silver Band was founded by George Bowman and three other working men, Richard Adcock, William Pinkney and Thomas Elliott.
Over a century later the band is still going strong with some band members still playing in their 80's.
Tracey Brydon, Band Administrator said: "The Mission band has always been a band full of family members (generations) playing together.
"The band and its members have links with the families of Chloe and Liam and have performed at their fundraisers held at The Customs House.
"We have held concerts and raised money for other well known charities such as cancer connections, Hebburn Helps, Hospitality and Hope, Charlie and Carter Foundation, Street Angels, MND, NF1, Red sky foundation. The band helped raise the money for the AED outside the Mission for the community to use."
The band would love to reach out to past and present band members, former members of the mission or those who attended the mission over the years.
On Saturday, 27 January the band will host an afternoon of live music and entertainment playing some of their favourite songs followed by refreshments from 2pm - 4pm. An anniversary celebration will also take place on Sunday, 28 January at 6pm.
Both events will be held at the People's Mission, Fort Street, South Shields.
The band is also appealing for people to send in pictures, video clips and memorabilia that can be displayed in the church hall. These can be sent to [email protected]