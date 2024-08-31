South Shields-based DME Systems acquired by an American ocean-health company

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Shields subsea engineering firm has been acquired by a US-based global ocean-health company.

South Shields-based DME Systems has been acquired by the US-based ocean health company Woocheen, showing high confidence in the North East as a centre of innovation and industry.

DME is an engineering-led business that focuses on building and modifying subsea vehicles and control systems to help clients carry out work such as laying cables on the seafloor.

The company primarily serves the global telecommunications and offshore wind industries by harnessing its expertise in automation, AI and machine learning to provide industry-leading services.

Since it was founded in September 2021, DME has seen significant growth and has moved premises three times to cater for the ever-increasing demand.

South Shields-based DME Systems has been acquired by US-based global ocean-health firm Woocheen.

The acquisition will see Woocheen’s geosciences division combine DME’s engineering expertise with its extensive geotechnical and geophysical skills.

Woocheen will be able to expand its ability to build cutting-edge technology in-house to strengthen its offshore, nearshore and onshore ground investigations, as well as enabling new services in clean energy and climate science.

Darren Coombe, director at DME Systems, has expressed his excitement at the possibilities that await the two companies now that the acquisition is complete.

He said: “Joining the Woocheen platform is an important milestone and next step in what has been a remarkable growth journey for DME.

“As subsea work is often fraught with problems, we take a solutions-based approach to our work, ensuring we’re not just selling a product, but truly solving complex problems and innovating.

“It’s clear we are aligned with Woocheen across key aims, cultures and shared visions. We've always been incredibly people-focused.

“Ultimately, if we have the best people working for us, we’ll be able to provide a better service to our clients.

“We’re excited about the growth potential and problem-solving opportunities this brings for not only our team, but also the wider Woocheen platform.”

Terry Downes, CEO at Woocheen, has stated that the North East will play a “crucial role” in the company’s future.

He added: “It’s a really exciting time for us at Woocheen, with DME Systems coming in to support our wider Seas Geosciences businesses and unlock even more capabilities in subsea technology.

“This region is a unique place with a strong work ethic and history.

“We believe it has a crucial role to play going forward, as tenacious problem solvers address the effects of climate change and foster vitality for people and planet.”

“We have grown Woocheen as a wider platform through our acquisitions of like-minded, innovative businesses that truly care about their people and the environment around them.

“We’re proud of our global capabilities and our ability to tap into the unique expertise in the North East of England, which has a strong heritage of subsea expertise.”