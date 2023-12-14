South Shields-based Pets2impress premieres its annual Christmas charity production

Pets2impress in South Shields has held a premiere for its annual Christmas charity production.

South Shields pet care company Pets2Impress has showcased its latest Christmas charity production with a gala night at The Grand Hotel in Sunderland.

The event was held exclusively for the company's clients who were given a first look at 'A Winter's Tail'.

Alongside the premiere of the production, guests were also treated to food, drinks, games and a heart-warming awards ceremony.

Pets2impress has revealed its annual Christmas production, 'A Winter's Tail'. Photo: Pets2impress.

The entire thing was in aid of Santa for Strays, with Pets2impress holding an annual fundraiser each Christmas to raise money for the charity.

'A Winter's Tail' is an original story which follows a character named Tom, who visits the South Pole to meet Santa Paws and other festive friends.

Tim Jackson, owner of Pets2Impress, has reflected on a successful evening and expressed his gratitude for the support shown to Santa for Strays.

Freddie (middle) took on the role of Santa Paws. Photo: Pets2impress.

He said: "This was a great night, a culmination of four months of dedication and creativity. 'A Winter's Tail' was a labour of love, and seeing it come to life was immensely rewarding.

"Our Santa for Strays initiative has been a tremendous success, and we're grateful for the outpouring of support.

"We hope the donations continue to pour in until December 20th."

The production is raising money for Santa for Strays. Photo: Pets2impress.

Joan Paterson, a client of Pets2impress attended the event to watch her dogs Freddie and Dixie, who play key roles in the production.

Freddie took on the part of Santa Paws while Dixie stole hearts as an endearing stray dog.

Joan commented: "It was an amazing production, meticulously planned.

"If you haven't watched it yet, you're missing out. Kudos to Tim and the entire staff."

A premiere evening was held at The Grand Hotel in Sunderland. Photo: Pets2impress.

'A Winter's Tail' is available to watch by visiting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_M1S9hhnakg.

Pets2impress' collection drive for Santa for Strays is ongoing until Wednesday, December 20.