South Shields-based UK Docks to strengthen thanks to £11m Government funding

A South Shields company is set to oversee investment of more than £11m from the Government's Levelling Up Fund.

UK Docks, based at River Drive in South Shields, is set to invest more than £11m from the Government's Levelling Up Fund to restore historic naval facilities.

The family-run company has grown from a small boat yard in the town in the 1990s to now being national operators of docks around the country.

As a result of receiving the funding, the company will strength itself by renovating a former rum store building at its Victoria Quay facility in Gosport, on the south coast.

South Shields-based UK Docks has received funding from the Goverment's Levelling Up Fund.

Jonathan Wilson, managing director of UK Docks, has expressed his delight at being able to develop the company's position in other areas of the country after success in the North East.

He said: “As proud North Easterners running a company which operates ship repair facilities on the Tyne and the Tees, we were pleased to see South Shields, Newcastle and Billingham all benefiting from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund announced this month but we were also delighted with the Gosport news.

“While we're proud of our efforts in rebuilding ship, small boat repair and docking infrastructure in the North East, it’s great to also have a national impact.

“The £18m Levelling Up package earmarked for the waterfront in Portsmouth harbour, includes £11m on the currently derelict Grade II-listed Rum Store, which will be completely renovated and rejuvenated.

The rum store, in Gosport on the south coast, will be renovated with the funding.

“It’s fantastic for us as a company to be involved in this work at our Victoria Quay facility, along with our local partners and collaborators but it’s also fantastic news for the whole Gosport community.

“Hopefully, in its own way, it will start a process on the south coast that we’ve seen in the North East when we saw Newcastle’s Quayside transformed.”

The former rum store is an iconic building which was at the heart of the Royal Navy supply chain during the Victorian era, playing a key role in sailors receiving their "rum rations".

Once renovated, the heritage building will deliver a mixed-use space as the company aims to encourage footfall along the waterfront in Gosport.

Jonathan Wilson, managing director of UK Docks.

It is the latest example in how UK Docks has invested heavily in dockyards across the North East and the rest of the country over the last three decades.

Earlier this year, the South Shields company won a £250m contract to a number of Royal Navy vessels up until 2031.