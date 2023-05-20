South Shields-based UK Docks wins £250m contract to service Royal Navy ships

UK Docks, based on River Drive, will service five vessels in a deal which will create dozens of jobs in the UK and up to 100 more across the world.

The Ministry of Defence announced that the South Shields company will take care of HMS Tamar, HMS Spey, HMS Medway, HMS Trent and HMS Forth, up until 2031.

As the vessels are operating worldwide in places such as the North Atlantic, Indo-Pacific, South Atlantic and the Mediterranean, the company will operate globally to ensure the maximum efficiency of the ships.

Jonathan Wilson, UK Docks’ managing director, said: “We are delighted to have secured this new contract, which is the culmination of several years’ work showing UK Docks can deliver the highest standards of service and professionalism the Royal Navy requires for the maintenance of its vessels.

“To have been selected by the Ministry of Defence to support and maintain these five vessels ahead of some of the most historic and prestigious companies operating in this sector is an honour and a responsibility that we are very much aware of.

“The new contract is also a vote of confidence in UK Docks’ management and workforce and a recognition of the services that we have provided to the MoD over the last two decades.

“We see the awarding of this contract to UK Docks as a resounding vote of confidence in homegrown British industry, skills and capability and we look forward to putting those resources at the service of these five important vessels.”

The five new vessels that UK Docks will service are offshore patrol vessels, designed to be deployed globally and capable of conducting constabulary duties such as anti-piracy, counter-terrorism and anti-smuggling tasks.

Jonathan added: “Because of their long-term deployment overseas, it means UK Docks’ staff will be doing a lot of travelling abroad to carry out inspections and oversee maintenance, updates and improvements.

“It’s a logistically demanding job but one that we are very much capable of as a team and which we are very much looking forward to beginning.

“The new contract will create jobs here, based primarily in South Shields and Gosport on the south coast.

“We also expect well over 100 sub-contractor roles to be created to provide the capability and availability of support needed at reach to fulfil the contract where we will deliver remote support, technical, logistical and design agent services and management.”

Ben Wallace, Secretary of State for Defence, has welcomed the creation of UK jobs by awarding the contract to UK Docks.

He commented: “Working closely with our industry partners, we are securing a future for these versatile and important Royal Navy ships, delivering on our promises for UK prosperity and sustained UK presence overseas.

“The project will also ensure more than 100 UK jobs are supported, contributing to the vibrant health of our shipbuilding industry.”