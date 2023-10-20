Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Veterans Response CIC which offers help to people across the North East who are adapting to life after the Armed Forces has finished work on a new premises set to open at the end of the month.

The organisation was previously based in Fowler Street, South Shields but has since moved to the former WHSmith store in King Street, South Shields.

The move means Veterans Response now have a bigger premises to carry out its services which include a food bank, employment and training, mental health support and more.

Part of the new premises will operate as a second-hand shop.

Ian Driver, CEO of Veterans Response said: "I'm happy with the way it looks now.

"It took months to get it into shape as when we first got the premises it was in such a state with dirty carpets and so much damage.

"We've also faced three floods to the premises which knocked back our opening date."

Ian would like to extend his thanks to Asda's North East Regional Manager Michelle Anderson, 20 General Managers and nine community colleagues all from Asda who volunteer their time to help get the premises ready.

He said: "What a tremendous bunch of dedicated Asda staff. They worked extremely hard sorting through the damaged goods."

Volunteers helping get the new shop readyCredit: Veterans Response CIC

The new shop will open to the public from Monday, 30 October from 10am.

The expansion isn't the only good news for organisation as it has just been recognised for all its efforts within the veterans community and has been awarded Best Veteran Support Group 2023 UK in the Global Business Awards.