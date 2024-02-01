Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Matthew’s Catholic Primary School, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, is celebrating after the Year 5/6 girls’ team won the Durham County Cup with the Year 5/6 mixed football team scooping the EFL Kids Cup the very next day.

First, the Year 5/6 girls’ team represented South Tyneside in the Durham County Cup at the Riverside, Chester-le-Street in December.

In extremely wet conditions, the girls competed against eight teams representing Sunderland, Durham, South Tyneside and Gateshead.

The team played three group matches – winning all three and not conceding a goal.

They won the semi-final comfortably and progressed through to the final against Rickelton (Washington).

They led the final 1-0 with seconds to go but Rickelton equalised sending the game to penalties. The girls emerged victorious and won the Durham County Cup.

The budding Lionesses will now travel to Liverpool and represent County Durham in the national northern finals later in the spring term, with the aim of progressing to the national finals, which will be held at a premier league ground.

PE co-ordinator and Year 6 teacher Maddy Wiblin could not be prouder of the girls.

She said: “The girls have made a fantastic start to the season."

St Matthew's Mixed win EFL Cup

“They are unbeaten in all competitions but they knew that this would be their toughest test yet.

“It is a very rare achievement for a small primary school to win both County Cups in the same year. The girls are now so excited to travel around the country to take part in the next round of this prestigious competition.”

The victorious girls inspired the mixed team to win the EFL Kids Cup run by the Foundation of Light the following morning.

The team travelled to Downhill Football Hub in Sunderland to compete against 38 other primary schools from the local area.

The standard of football was extremely high and the team played incredibly well in their group matches, winning three matches and drawing one. The team progressed through to the semi-final, where they were unlucky to draw 0-0, sending the game to a penalty shootout.

St Matthew’s won and progressed through to the final against Fulwell Juniors.

The team will now travel to Sheffield and represent Sunderland AFC in the northern finals, with the aim of progressing through to play at Wembley in May.

Miss Wiblin, who coaches the Year 5/6 mixed team, said: “They were brilliant from start to finish. They never give up, always playing for each other and showing superb team work to ensure that the team made it to the final and then win the cup.