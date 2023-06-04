South Shields celeb couple Chris and Rosie Ramsey longlisted for NTA

South Shields married couple Chris and Rosie Ramsey, who gained huge success as a pair after launching their podcast Sh*gged, Married, Annoyed in 2019 now have more reason to celebrate as they have been longlisted for a National Television Award (NTA).

The pair, who have been married since 2014 and share two young children together, decided to create the podcast together after Rosie suggested the idea. Their podcast, which is uploaded every day, revolves around the couple discussing married and family life, alongside hilarious and outrageous stories from the public.

Now, the podcast is one of the most successful in the UK, and has led to further joint projects from the comedy couple, including a book and a tour. Chris and Rosie are set to embark on their second tour of the podcast this year, performing in Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on December 15 and 16.

Chris and Rosie then launched their first ever joint television series in 2022, The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show, originally on BBC Two before moving on to BBC One for the second series which is currently airing every Friday.

The television series follows mostly the same format of the podcast, but with audience interaction, a few brand-new segments such as “It Goes Or I Go”, and with a fellow celebrity couple in attendance.

It has now been announced that the television series has been longlisted for an NTA, in the TV Interview category. The shortlist is due to be announced this August, with the live show being broadcast on ITV on September 5.