South Shields Chihuahua requires life saving treatment after accident

Money is being raised for a Chihuahua in South Shields after sustaining life-threatening injuries to his legs.

Alan’s accident happened a couple of months ago and since has been backwards and forwards to the vets- however the treatments have been unsuccessful.

Multiple scans, sedations and leg casts later, Alan’s family have been left devastated with the news he will not make a full recovery unless they can raise £5,000.

The surgery needed to save Alan’s future is not covered by insurance and so his family are asking for help. They said: “As you can imagine this is a cost we did not foresee, so as a family we are pleading for desperate help to raise money to let this beautiful boy live!”

You can donate to his care here.