South Shields Chihuahua requires life saving treatment after accident
The life-saving surgery is not covered by the family’s insurance.
Money is being raised for a Chihuahua in South Shields after sustaining life-threatening injuries to his legs.
Alan’s accident happened a couple of months ago and since has been backwards and forwards to the vets- however the treatments have been unsuccessful.
Multiple scans, sedations and leg casts later, Alan’s family have been left devastated with the news he will not make a full recovery unless they can raise £5,000.
The surgery needed to save Alan’s future is not covered by insurance and so his family are asking for help. They said: “As you can imagine this is a cost we did not foresee, so as a family we are pleading for desperate help to raise money to let this beautiful boy live!”
You can donate to his care here.
Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.