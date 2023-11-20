South Shields chocolatier giving away 10kg Santa to one lucky chocolate lover

The chocolate Santa is believed to be the biggest in the North East.

The Canny Chocolate Company based in South Shields has created a whopping 10kg Santa out of Belgian Milk Chocolate and it stands at just over one meter in height which is up for grabs for one lucky chocolate lover.

The giant chocolate Santa is believed to be the biggest in the North East and is on display in the shop.

Founder of the business and Head Chocolatier, Kevin Reay said: "We regularly create sculptures and moulded figures for our customers and clients but this year we wanted to make something of epic proportions!

"The figure took a whole day to create and mould. It is that heavy it took two of us to lift it into position. The only other place I have seen a Chocolate Santa this large is in Bruges in Belgium and I wanted to showcase just one of the many ways we work with Chocolate.

Kevin making the 10kg Chocolate Santa

"One of the joys of running your own business is being able to give back and surprise your customers and we came up with idea to give him away to one lucky chocolate lover."

Each time a customer makes a purchase between now and Christmas, in store or online will be entered into the draw to win the Chocolate Santa.

A winner will be chosen at random on December 23 at 5pm.

A couple of identical figures will also be created to donate to local charities.

The award winning business was founded by Chocolatier Kevin Reay in 2020 and creates luxury hand crafted Chocolates.

Kevin and his team make everything by hand in the chocolate factory in small batches only using the best ingredients from around the world.