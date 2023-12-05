More disabled drivers have been fined following changes to the car park.

Garden Lane car park at Waterloo Square Retail Park in South Shields has become a hot spot for fines for disabled users in recent months.

The car park which was previously owned by South Tyneside Council was taken over by private company Euro Car Parks a few months back.

Under the new regulations disabled users are now require to pay for a ticket as well as displaying their blue badge.

Following recent reports in Shields Gazette of disabled drivers receiving fines for not paying due to 'lack of signage' more readers have been in touch issuing their frustration.

More recently a South Tyneside resident who suffers from dementia accumulated £200 worth of fines in a week from the car park.

The resident who wishes to remain anonymous visited the car park with her son-in-law last month who parked outside of Next.

On both occasions a ticket wasn't purchased as he nor his mother-in-law were aware of the changes to the car park due to 'lack of signage'.

The gentleman said: "South Shields is struggling, it’s becoming a ghost town why are we driving shoppers away.

“I would advise anyone fit enough boycott this car park and use the council one opposite. I for one will not be using this car park ever again”.

It has been argued by many disabled users that there are no parking machines near the disabled bays making it impossible for disabled users to pay for their parking without walking to other side of the car park.

A spokesperson for the Council commented: “Although Garden Lane Car Park is not council-owned land, the Council has carried out parking enforcement on behalf of the land agents representing the private Waterloo Square shopping development.

“This arrangement was terminated from 10 September 2023 following instruction from the land agents exercising their powers to change their enforcement operator.

