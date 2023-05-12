South Shields comedy couple, Chris and Rosie who host the successful podcast Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed caught up with last year’s UK entry for Eurovision, Sam Ryder - ahead of Saturday’s grand final.

Rosie posted an image of the couple posing with the singer, accompanied by another photo of themselves with Sam Ryder which was taken last year. The podcaster captioned the image: “Getting our yearly @samhairwolfryder fix! ❤️ (23/22)”

Sam Ryder represented the United Kingdom in last year’s Eurovision Song Contest, and has been involved in many celebrations for this year’s contest which is being hosted in Liverpool, due to Sam being the runner up to Ukraine - who sadly could not host in their own country due to the war.

The couple joined BBC Radio 2 in Liverpool for Eurovision coverage, which was recorded in front of a live audience for Zoe Ball’s Breakfast Show from the British Music Experience museum.

Rosie posted a video clip to her Instagram story, which showed her and husband Chris dancing backstage while 1981 Eurovision Song Contest Winners Bucks Fizz performed their winning song Making Your Mind Up on stage.

Rosie also reposted a clip directly from the BBC Radio 2 Instagram page, of herself and Chris on the stage, joined by presenter Mel Giedroyc.

She captioned the video: “When you don’t realise that the radio show is going to be live…”, alongside three emojis.

Rosie continued: “Wore my gym trainers and haven’t washed my hair for a while if I’m honest.”

Chris and Rosie Ramsey

Chris and Rosie’s television show The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show will air on BBC tonight at 10.40pm.

