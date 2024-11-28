South Shields Christmas fun run to help local food bank with supplies

A festive South Shields fun run is returning in December to support local food banks.

Back by popular demand according to the team behind the event, the charity event is set to take place on Sunday, December 8.

The annual event, one of the top attractions of South Tyneside’s Christmas event programme, takes place on The Dragon at Bents Park Recreation Ground at South Shields seafront at 9am, with participants encouraged to arrive from 8.30am to register.

Run Eat Sleep in South Shields are hosting another charity fun run this December. | Run Eat Sleep

There is a marked 1km route for children and families, along with beginners, plus the usual 5km route for regular runners.

Participants can choose to run, jog, walk, or push a buggy, but must arrive at the park dressed to impress in Christmas-themed gear, such as a pair of reindeer antlers or Christmas jumper. Furry friends on a short lead are welcome too!

Those wishing to participate are asked to bring along either a food or toiletry item on the day as their ‘entry fee’ which will be donated to Key to Life.

Most urgently needed items at the foodbank include cereal; long-life milk; tinned custard/rice pudding; tinned fruit and vegetables; tinned meat and fish; tinned soup and spaghetti; instant type snack meals; pasta and curry sauces; bottles of juice; Christmas fare/festive packaged treats and confectionary; toothpaste; toilet rolls; shower gel; baby items; washing powder and cleaning products.

These can be dropped off to the team at Run Eat Sleep - the organisers of the event on the day of the run.

Luke Adams, Run Eat Sleep-South Shields founder, said: “Join us for a morning of festive fun with friends and family down at the seafront. It’s a bracing way to kick off the holiday season and a terrific opportunity to support a fantastic local charity.”

Jo Benham Brown, Business Development and Communities Manager at Key said: “The RES Christmas Fun Run is brilliant fun. Seeing so many people dressed up in festive garb and braving the cold is always a wonderful spectacle. We’re so grateful to all the runners and spectators whose support is so important to us at this critical time of the year.”