Cricket-loving schoolboy Ethan Johnson aged eight

A South Tyneside dad is taking inspiration from his cricket-loving schoolboy son in a bid to get local business backers to bat for his club for the season ahead.

Rob Johnson, 45, is hoping new sponsors will pad-up – and dig deep - for South Shields Cricket Club, to allow junior and senior players to have access to the best possible facilities and support.

A new generation of players, both boys and girls, includes his son Ethan, eight, who plays for the club’s under-9s.

To achieve his aim of player progress, Rob hopes to bowl companies over at a special meet-and-greet event at The County pub in Sunderland Road, from 6pm to 9pm on Wednesday, March 27.

Rob insists their cash backing is crucial – and seven promotional packages, catering for any business’s objectives, are available.

He said: “Our club brings together children from all over South Tyneside, and we are proud of the programmes we run that make our club accessible to all.

“In addition to our free camps, our coaches run over 250 hours of free cricket sessions in local primary schools with high numbers of children eligible for free school meals. This has led to an influx of new players, many from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“We have 24 teams, ranging from multiple under-9 to four senior sides, and we are very proud of our thriving girls’ section which is the largest in the area.

“To help meet the challenges of the increased running costs of our club, due to the rise in playing numbers, we would welcome the support of the local business community.

“We are already very grateful for the support of our existing sponsors, Aura North East, Statex, Crosslings, and Jack Coupe and Sons and Arndale Engineering, which has sponsored our annual dinner since 1988.

“We offer a range of packages, which can be tailored to any company’s requirements.

“Our ‘Potential Sponsors Evening Event’ this week is a great opportunity for business bosses to find out exactly how the club can boost their firm’s profile through a sponsorship package.

“I hope as many as possible will come along and find out about the important things this club is doing in the local community. Food and drink will be provided as a ‘thank you’.”

Sponsorship packages range from a stylish pitch-side boarding, displaying a firm’s full corporate regalia, advertising on the club’s live streaming of games on YouTube, to a two-season Whole Club Sponsor deal.

They can be tailored to backing specific teams, such as the junior girls’ and boys’ sides, and include the opportunity to sponsor the Free School Holiday Programme.

This provides 38 full days of sporting activity for up to 48 primary aged children in the community.