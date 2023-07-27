Holly Skiggs will be saying goodbye to South Shields at the weekend as he heads to Miami to take part in dance rehearsals before spending a year as a dancer on Royal Caribbean Cruises: Icon of the Seas ship.

The 19-year-old has recently finished her performing arts course at The Wilkes Academy in Swindon. She was put forward for auditions and after making it to the final round she was offered the job.

Holly has been cast as a dancer and vocalist for the musical 'The Wizard of Oz' which will see her perform for guests onboard the ship.

19-year-old Holly Skiggs

Royal Caribbean Cruises: Icon of the Seas

Holly has been dancing since she was six starting out with Carley Dance and Theatre school and hopes to make it as a dancer in the West End.

Speaking of the opportunity, she said: "When the opportunity came up I knew it was something I couldn't turn down especially when I'm so young.

"I'm a bit nervous about being away for so long but I'm excited for the experience of travelling the world whilst doing something I enjoy and it will look great on my CV in the future."

"I'd love the chance to perform in the West End and my favourite musical to perform in would be Moulin Rouge."

Holly moved down to London at just 16 to start her course as it was something she was passionate about and knew there would be more opportunities in the city for dancing.

During her time at college Holly performed in pantomimes with Gok Wan and Craig Revel Horwood.

The cruise ship Holly be working on is the biggest in the world at the moment and when she sets sail in January she'll be travelling around Mexico, St Kitts and Nevis, The Bahamas and The Caribbean Islands.