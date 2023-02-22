South Shields explosion: Watch aftermath from blast in South Tyneside
The blast happened this afternoon at a property near Chichester Metro Station.
This was the scene following an explosion at Bewick Street in South Shields on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services were called to the road just after 11am with police, fire and medical services all present.
It has been confirmed one person has been injured in the explosion and they were taken to hospital for further treatment. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening according to a Northumbria Police Spokesperson.
Video credit: Kevin Brady.