Health and Safety Executive launches investigation after fairground worker is injured at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park

An investigation into how a fairground worker sustained serious head injuries at the fair in South Shields in now under way.

Staff from the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS), including a clinical team leader and a rapid response paramedic, were called to Ocean Beach Pleasure Park shortly before 12pm on Sunday, March 19.

It followed reports of a 52-year-old man being injured in a workplace accident at the park before he was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has launched an investigation after a fairground worker was injured at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park.

The NEAS had initially requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance Service but the man was able to be taken for further treatment via road.

It is understood that he currently remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

A NEAS spokesperson added: "We were called to an incident at South Shields promenade shortly before 12noon yesterday.

"We dispatched a clinical team leader, a rapid response paramedic and an ambulance crew, and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance Service.

"One patient was taken by road to the RVI for further treatment."

Earlier today (Monday, March 20), Northumbria Police stated that it was working with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to establish the exact circumstances which led to the incident.

A spokesperson for the Force commented: “Shortly after midday yesterday (Sunday), we received a report that a man had been injured in a workplace accident at Ocean Beach Amusement Park, in South Shields.

“Officers attended and a man, aged 52, was found to have suffered serious head injuries.

“He was taken to the RVI in Newcastle for treatment where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

“We have contacted the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) and are working with them to establish exactly what happened.”

The HSE has now confirmed to the Gazette that inquiries are now underway as the agency works alongside officers to investigate the cause of the accident.

A HSE spokesperson added: “We are aware of this incident and assisting Northumbria Police to establish what happened.”