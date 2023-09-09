South Shields FC asks fans to be considerate when parking at the 1st Cloud Arena

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Shieds FC has requested that fans do not park in the new housing estate, adjacant to the Rocket Stand, on matchdays.

It follows residents reporting that their driveways were blocked during The Mariner’s last week against Banbury United on Saturday, September 2.

The 1st Cloud Arena, home of South Shields FC. Photo: Google Maps.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The request comes ahead of South Shields FC’s home game against Rushall Olympic on Saturday, September 9, with kick off scheduled for 3pm.

A statement on the club’s social media said: “Supporters are politely requested not to park in the new housing estate which is situated adjacent to the Rocket Stand at 1st Cloud Arena on matchdays.

“Several residents in the estate reported that their driveway was blocked during last week’s match against Banbury United.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please be mindful of our neighbours and find a parking space on the industrial estate which surrounds the ground if travelling by car.”