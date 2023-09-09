South Shields FC asks fans to be considerate when parking at the 1st Cloud Arena
Fans of South Shields FC have been asked not to park in the new housing estate opposite the 1st Cloud Arena.
South Shieds FC has requested that fans do not park in the new housing estate, adjacant to the Rocket Stand, on matchdays.
It follows residents reporting that their driveways were blocked during The Mariner’s last week against Banbury United on Saturday, September 2.
The request comes ahead of South Shields FC’s home game against Rushall Olympic on Saturday, September 9, with kick off scheduled for 3pm.
A statement on the club’s social media said: “Supporters are politely requested not to park in the new housing estate which is situated adjacent to the Rocket Stand at 1st Cloud Arena on matchdays.
“Several residents in the estate reported that their driveway was blocked during last week’s match against Banbury United.
“Please be mindful of our neighbours and find a parking space on the industrial estate which surrounds the ground if travelling by car.”
For fans travelling to the ground by car, the club’s website states that parking is available on Shaftesbury Avenue, as well as the overflow car park at the nearby Barbour store.