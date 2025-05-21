South Shields FC strengthens Pulman Group partnership with shirt sponsor renewal

The Mariner’s shirt sponsor for the 2025/26 has been revealed.

South Shields FC and the Pulman Group have announced they are strengthening their partnership as the North car retailer secures the front of shirt sponsorship for the 2025/26 season.

It will then see the ‘Pulman CUPRA’ branding for the teams’ away shirts.

Alongside the shirt sponsorship, Pulman Group has revealed it will be bringing a ‘Kick To Win’ fan challenge to the club, which is thought to be the biggest of its kind for any sixth-tier football club across the country.

Carl Mowatt, commercial director at South Shields FC, has explained how important the partnership with the Pulman Group is to the club.

He said: “Our partnership with Pulman Group reaches beyond strip sponsorship and extends to the South Shields Business Club and outstanding joint marketing opportunities like ‘Kick to Win’.

“It enables us to expand and develop as a club, especially with our Academy and International teams which continue to go from strength to strength.

“It’s a fantastic partnership and we have a great relationship with Pulman that has stood the test of time.”

The ‘Kick To Win’ competition will see one Mariners fan win a Volkswagen ID.4 electric car, worth over £40,000, ahead of the 25/26 season.

Two other selected finalists will also receive prizes, with one set to win a table for four people in hospitality at South Shields FC’s first game of the 2025/26 season and the other will receive a signed South Shields FC shirt.

South Shields FC and the Pulman Group have also revealed that everyone who enters the ‘Kick To Win’ competition will receive a voucher for £500 extra towards their part-exchange on a new or used car purchased from Pulman Group before September 30, 2025.

Chris Slater, Pulman Group’s commercial director, has expressed his excitement at being able to bring a competition like this to South Shields FC.

He commented: “This is a fantastic event where one lucky finalist could win an amazing prize and everyone who takes part gets the £500 voucher.

“We’re excited to see this competition unfold and we’re even more thrilled that we get to do this in partnership with South Shields FC.

“It’s a great opportunity for two family and community conscious organisations to combine, create something exciting and solidify the partnership further.”

Pulman Group and South Shields FC will randomly draw three names to receive a pair of complimentary tickets to a major South Shields pre-season fixture Saturday, July 12, 2025.

Then the final draw for the three finalists will take place during half-time - with one of three set to have the opportunity to win the grand prize at the 1st Cloud Arena.

You can enter the ‘Kick To Win’ competition by visiting: https://www.pulmangroup.co.uk/offers/south-shields-fc-kick-to-win/.

