South Shields Football Club and the University of Sunderland are preparing for the second season of their partnership.

A fresh season is underway for international students studying at the South Shields Football Club (SSFC) International Academy as the programme enters its second year.

The UoS and SSFC have welcomed 32 new international students to the programme as both organisations aim to build upon the scheme’s success.

This year will see an expansion to the International Academy’s educational programme as it now offers a study abroad/gap year as well as the option of studying an undergraduate degree, both in addition to the founding (and ongoing) master’s programme.

It will also welcome female student athletes for the very first time this year with this current intake of students.

South Shields Football Club's International Academy and the University of Sunderland are preparing to enter the second season of their partnership. | South Shields Football Club

Adam Shaw, Head of the SSFC International Academy, said: “As the 2024/25 season approaches, and the International Academy (IA) students are beginning to arrive, we’re at the exciting part of the year where we start to see the fruit of last year’s recruitment labour.

“Building on from last year, we are delighted with the first cohort of players we had, and I just want to thank them again for their professionalism and attitude to all aspects of the program.

“They have set a great level for the new intake, not only with the results on the pitch but also the standards and application off the field as well.

“With an increased student athlete number across a now two-gender program, we have increased our resource on and off the field.

“We have several new full-time staff across the coaching, operations, media, medical and analysis departments, all of whom are great people who add significant strength to our IA staff team.

“A big thank-you must also be given to the University of Sunderland and the staff who work tirelessly on ensuring this project is a success and our student athletes have a smooth and enjoyable onboarding and ongoing journey.

“Despite being very proud of our first-year program we are always of the mindset to constantly improve what we offer, and I am really excited for the levels that we’re going to achieve this year and beyond.”

Students have the option to study a variety of courses at the University of Sunderland as part of the programme, including Sport and Exercise Science, Business Administration and Sports Journalism.

Ian Moody, Director of International at the University, commented: “Our partnership with South Shields FC continues to thrive, and we are looking forward to an exciting season ahead.

“The athletes who have participated in the program so far have been outstanding, gaining experiences that will undoubtedly propel them toward successful careers.

“This collaboration not only enables both the University and the Football Club to attract global talent but also contributes to the diversity and economic growth of the Sunderland and South Shields communities.”

Isrrael Morales, a student from Ohio, USA who is studying Business Administration (Sports Management) at the SSFC International Academy, has given an insight how the programme has helped him so far.

He stated: “The Academy offered me an opportunity to further my education as well as the privilege to continue my footballing journey.

“The experience of living in an environment that is passionate about football has been amazing.

“I have built great relationships, developed as a player, and immersed myself in a new culture.

“Learning from coaches and teammates of different backgrounds has provided me insights I would have never received had I not joined the programme.

“Additionally, I have increased my career skills that will assist in my future through my job at the Stadium of Light.

“My development as an athlete has excelled beyond levels I have imagined.

“It has been an absolute joy to experience football in an atmosphere that is devoted to supporting their clubs.”

You can find out more about the SSFC International Academy by visiting: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/international/international-football-academy/.