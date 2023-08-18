News you can trust since 1849
South Shields fire station invites public to open day next month

Firefighters are inviting the community to come along to a station open day in September.

By Hayley Lovely
Published 18th Aug 2023, 09:37 BST- 2 min read

South Shields Community Fire Station on John Reid Road will open its doors to the public for a family fun day packed with activities as well a chance to learn more about being a firefighters and the work they carry out on a daily basis.

During the open day you can observe displays from the Operational Fire Crew, Prevention & Education Department and Fire Cadets. You can sit in a fire appliance, try on some kit and get to know the fire station staff.

There will also be a craft stall, a food van and a face painter on site.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

From 11am-12pm the station will be operating a quiet hour for those with sensory sensitivities to come along prior to any displays taking place. There will be no sirens or lights unless crews get called out to an incident.

The event takes place on Saturday, 16 September from 12pm - 3pm.

It's a free event so just turn up on the day and find out what it's like to be a firefighter for the day.

There is no on-site parking on the day however there are nearby car parks at Temple Park and South Tyneside Hospital. Please do not park on John Reid Road as parking wardens ticketed cars that did last year.

