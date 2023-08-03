South Shields first ever escape room offers brand-new VR experience

South Shields first ever escape room, Enigma Escapes have launched a brand-new VR escape experience.

Enigma Escapes which is owned by Johnny Ellwood and Glen Lamport, who are both from Whiteleas in South Shields, opened the immersive interactive experience attraction in South Shields in March,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located at 84B Fowler Street, Enigma Escapes is the first of its kind in South Shields, offering incredible experiences for those looking for a unique way to spend their quality time.

Their original escape room, which is named The TrAIn, involves a team of players taken on roles as engineers to work on the world’s first AI controlled train.

They have now launched an incredible VR escape experience, where players will wear headsets and solve a virtual reality escape room together as a team of four.

They also launched an online escape room named The Detective’s Office, which can be played by customers at home, directly from their own browser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enigma Escapes also offer gaming sessions in the reception area of their venue, with a variety of games and gaming consoles available to play.

The South Shields escape room is primarily booked for group events such as birthday parties, but given its town centre location is also a good spot to visit before a night out on the town, for a memorable and unique experience.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The idea for Enigma Escapes came to co-owner Johnny after first visiting an escape room in Santorini with his wife. Since then, Johnny has travelled far and wide to experience the best escape rooms, before deciding to open his very own alongside business partner Glen, in their hometown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnny and Glen opened Enigma Escapes to help enhance the town centre’s entertainment and lifestyle scene, bringing the experience that is loved all over the world to South Shields.

There is no particular age limit to visit Enigma Escapes, however it is recommended due to the complexity of the escape rooms that children aged 10 would find the experience enjoyable.