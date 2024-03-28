South Shields Football Club reveal 'tasty' new signing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Family favourites Dicksons will be opening a kiosk at the 1st Cloud Arena in Shaftesbury Avenue, ahead of their clash against Spennymoor Town on Good Friday.

Supporters from the National League North team will be able to enjoy classics such as the Saveloy Dip and a selection of freshly baked pies.

Club bosses approached the South Shields-based firm earlier this year in a bid to offer visitors a wider choice of food while visiting the grounds.

South Shields FC operation director Carl Mowatt with Dicksons Elena Dickson at the grounds new kiosk.

Chris Hayman, from Dicksons, said: “We already supplied SSFC with our products, but when we were asked about opening a Dicksons kiosk we thought it would be a great idea.

“Fans will now be able to buy their favourite food from us while enjoying the match.

“We will be opening for the first time on Good Friday and hopefully the players will be able to celebrate afterwards with a Saveloy Dip!”

Dicksons, who are the region’s largest family-owned provider of food products, are no strangers to the world of football.

They also supply the catering departments of Newcastle United, Sunderland AFC and Gateshead FC, with their products.

Carl Mowatt, SSFC’s operations director, is delighted to be working with Dicksons and the new partnership has brought his childhood memories flooding back.

He said: “As a South Shields lad now working for my hometown club, there’s a real sense of pride with the association. I have the fondest memories of being a little boy and visiting their Boldon Lane store with my grandma for a weekly saveloy treat.”

Carl also believes the Dicksons saveloy dip is South Shields’ equivalent to Sunderland’s ‘cheesy chips’ and Newcastle’s ‘ham and pease pudding stottie’.

He added: “I am so proud to welcome Dicksons to our football club this Good Friday.”