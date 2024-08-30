Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Shields Football Club has taken its partnership with Sunderland College to the next level.

It has seen Sunderland College increase its level of support by adding crowd and pitch-facing advertising hoardings at the 1st Cloud Arena, as well as becoming a sleeve sponsor for the club’s 16-19 Academy.

The college has been a valued partner of The Mariners since 2017, acting as the education partner for South Shields FC’s 16-19 Academy - with the college logo on now the Academy shirts.

Michele Di Mascio, Sunderland College’s Head of Sports Academies, has expressed pride in the college’s ability to expand its partnership with The Mariners.

He said: “South Shields FC is a fantastic club that is both ambitious and enthusiastic in progressing and developing.

“We are proud to partner with them and hope it continues long-term.

“The experiences to date have been fantastic, and it is great to see so many of our student-athletes, past and present, making their debuts for the first team but also being successful when transitioning away from the club.

“We share the same values and approach to working with young people in the area and use this to provide a fantastic learning opportunity for talented athletes.

“Looking forward to the next chapter of this partnership.”

Carl Mowatt, Commercial Director at South Shields Football Club, highlighted that the extended partnership will allow young people to explore a number of opportunities in the sports industry.

He added: “South Shields FC is thrilled to further enhance the relationship with Sunderland College.

“It is refreshing to be working in partnership with the College for Apprenticeship and educational programmes and provide youngsters the chance to explore several great opportunities in sport.”

The support from Sunderland College extends beyond the pitch by taking on multiple apprentices in various roles.

The multifaceted nature of a football club has allowed for the opportunity to further the education of select-talented individuals on their way into full-time work, and giving them valuable first hand experience of life off the pitch, behind the scenes in a football club.