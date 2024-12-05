South Shield’s Haven Point swimming pools set to close for maintenance

Swimming pools at Haven Point are set to close for annual maintenance.

South Tyneside Council has revealed that two of its swimming pools at Haven Point, in South Shields, are set to close for week.

From Monday, December 9, Haven Point’s leisure waters (the fun pool and slides) and the teaching pool will be closed to allow for yearly maintenance work to take place.

Haven Point, in South Shields. | National World

The Council has confirmed that the main 25m pool at the leisure centre will remain open to members of the public throughout the duration of the works.

All the other facilities, including the gym and fitness class programme, will also continue to operate as normal.

The local authority has stated that the pools will be re-opened to members of the public from Monday, December 16, once the maintenance work has been complete.

For more details on leisure centres in South Tyneside, visit: https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/991.