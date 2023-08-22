South Shields make-up artist to run Great North Run while on holiday in Ibiza

A make-up artist from South Shields will be taking part in the Great North Run from Ibiza this September, to raise money for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

Philippa Gibbons, aged 24, took part in the Great North Run for the first time last year and thoroughly enjoyed it.

Phillipa explained: “I really struggled with my mental health in the past, and I fell in love with running as it is one of those things that can help you to break boundaries that you didn’t know you had with yourself.”

After signing up for the Great North Run once again, Philippa realised that her upcoming family holiday to Ibiza to celebrate her Dad’s 60th birthday, landed on the same date as the iconic North East half marathon.

However, Philppa has not let the fact she is going to be in a different country stop her from taking part and raising money for an important local charity.

Philippa explained: “At first I was like, in 30 degree heat, how am I going to do that? But then I thought, why not? Let’s go for it. I’m really going to challenge myself.”

Philippa chose the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust as the charity to raise money for as she has a few friends who knew the couple personally. She also explained: “I think it’s an amazing charity for what they do. I think it’s a really special charity to run for.”

So far, Philippa has raised a total of £270 towards a £500 target. “I’d really love to reach the £500 target before I go to Ibiza, or even while I’m there,” Phillipa said.

Philippa’s run will take place on day four of her holiday, and she will be preparing for the run the minute she steps foot on the Balearic Islands.

On the day of her run, Philippa has decided to set off at 4am, when it will be slightly cooler weather. “It will be really hard as I’m used to running in British weather.” Philippa will be running on Sunday, September 10 - the same day that the Great North Run 2023 will take place in the North East.

Philippa will be joined by her sister, who will ride alongside her on a bike to ensure she remains safe during her run, as she travels along the coast.

Philippa hopes to raise lots of money for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, while doing something out of her comfort zone to challenge herself, in the hopes of running a full marathon in the future.