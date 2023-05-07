South Shields man who hit four parked cars with a stolen vehicle is jailed

Michael Wright, who has a criminal record and was out of prison on licence, was behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta that had been stolen just a few hours earlier when it was spotted by the police.

Newcastle Crown Court heard officers pursued the stolen motor from Whiteleas Way in South Shields, through nearby areas including Nevinson venue, Galsworthy Road and Bunyan Avenue in the early hours of February 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dashcam footage shows the police vehicle winding through parked vehicles along residential streets as Wright swerves the stolen car sharply around corners in a bid to get away, before it crashes and spins at Belloc Avenue.

Wright left the stolen car on foot and was found hiding in nearby bushes after the smash.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court police had spotted the stolen Fiesta at around 2.40am and the driver refused to pull over.

He added: "It was swerving through parked vehicles at speed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The officer indicates it didn't have any head lights or side lights at the time.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

"Dashcam footage shows some of the chase.

"It would appear the defendant did reach speeds of approximately 50mph on occasions, in what was a built up area, a residential area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The pursuit came to an end when the vehicle crashed into four parked vehicles as it tried to negotiate along Belloc Avenue.

"There was damage to those vehicles and extensive damage to the Ford Fiesta."

The court heard Wright left the car and was found hiding in some bushes, with a knuckle duster on him.

He gave a false name and address to the officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wright, 36, of Hudson Street, South Shields, admitted aggravated vehicle taking, having an offensive weapon, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and obstructing a police constable.

Mr Recorder Rippon sentenced Wright, who has been recalled to prison to continue serving his last sentence, to 10 months behind bars with a six year driving ban.

Vic Laffey, defending, said Wright had been doing well after being released on licence from his last prison sentence and found employment but lost his job when his bosses found out about his criminal past and then lost his home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Laffey said: "Things dramatically sprialled down."