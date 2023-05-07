News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
17 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
18 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
18 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
18 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
1 day ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

South Shields man who hit four parked cars with a stolen vehicle is jailed

An unlicensed driver who smashed a stolen car into four parked vehicles has been put behind bars.

By Karon Kelly
Published 5th May 2023, 14:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Michael Wright, who has a criminal record and was out of prison on licence, was behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta that had been stolen just a few hours earlier when it was spotted by the police.

Newcastle Crown Court heard officers pursued the stolen motor from Whiteleas Way in South Shields, through nearby areas including Nevinson venue, Galsworthy Road and Bunyan Avenue in the early hours of February 7.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dashcam footage shows the police vehicle winding through parked vehicles along residential streets as Wright swerves the stolen car sharply around corners in a bid to get away, before it crashes and spins at Belloc Avenue.

Wright left the stolen car on foot and was found hiding in nearby bushes after the smash.

Most Popular

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court police had spotted the stolen Fiesta at around 2.40am and the driver refused to pull over.

He added: "It was swerving through parked vehicles at speed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The officer indicates it didn't have any head lights or side lights at the time.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.
The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

"Dashcam footage shows some of the chase.

"It would appear the defendant did reach speeds of approximately 50mph on occasions, in what was a built up area, a residential area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The pursuit came to an end when the vehicle crashed into four parked vehicles as it tried to negotiate along Belloc Avenue.

"There was damage to those vehicles and extensive damage to the Ford Fiesta."

The court heard Wright left the car and was found hiding in some bushes, with a knuckle duster on him.

He gave a false name and address to the officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wright, 36, of Hudson Street, South Shields, admitted aggravated vehicle taking, having an offensive weapon, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and obstructing a police constable.

Mr Recorder Rippon sentenced Wright, who has been recalled to prison to continue serving his last sentence, to 10 months behind bars with a six year driving ban.

Vic Laffey, defending, said Wright had been doing well after being released on licence from his last prison sentence and found employment but lost his job when his bosses found out about his criminal past and then lost his home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Laffey said: "Things dramatically sprialled down."

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Related topics:South Shields