Julio Arca will lead a team of Salvation Army Swan Lodge residents in a charity football match.

Proceeds of the football match will go to Amber’s Law - a local charity that campaigns on cervical cancer.

The Argentine, who was recently named as the successor to Kevin Phillips at South Shields, as been training with residents since the start of the year.

The Salvation Army Lifehouse provides supported accommodation to people who are homeless and aims to help improve thier physicla and mental heath.

Swan Lodge will play against a team led by Darren Cliff, father of Amber Rose Cliff, who died in 2017 of cervical cancer.

Julio Arca training with residents of Swan Lodge.

Amber’s Law was set up in her memory to educate people on the importance of regular cervical screening.

Ahead of the charity match, Julio has expressed his delight in being able to support both Amber’s Law and The Salvation Army.

He said: “I was surprised to hear that one in three women miss their smear tests, an appointment which could potentially save a life, so the work that Amber’s Law do in educating and bringing awareness around cervical cancer is vital.

“Then the work Swan Lodge does to help individuals battling addictions and mental health issues is unbelievable.

“Hopefully, the wellbeing and football training I have been doing with the residents will help them to enjoy themselves on the day.

“We hope to see as many people there as possible so you get to see the fantastic work that these charities do.”

Amber’s dad, Darren, added: “Events like this help Amber’s Law to spread awareness to people that haven’t heard of the charity before and hopefully they will tell others of the importance of booking smear tests and keeping their appointments. It’s such a short test that could potentially save your life.

“As with all cancers, if found early it can be treated. Amber unfortunately wasn’t given the opportunity due to routine tests not being available to under 25 year olds and eventually we went private, by which time the cancer had spread.

“If her cancer had been picked up sooner she may still be with us, so in her memory, we are committed to helping others in the hope that lives can be saved.

Amber Rose Cliff.

“This will be Amber’s legacy.”

The charity match will take place on Sunday, May 14, at 1.30pm at the 1st Cloud Arena.

Following the match, there will be liv entertainment from singer Anthony Stringer and a number of items raffled off to raise money on the day, including signed merhandises from Sunderland AFC and Julio.

The match is open to the public from 12pm, with tickets free of charge. Donations can be made at the gates or throughout the match.

