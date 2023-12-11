South Shields MP proposes new law to allow pubs to open longer during national events

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck has proposed a new bill to ensure hospitality venues can open longer during national events.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emma Lewell-Buck, the Member of Parliament for South Shields, has brought forward a Private Members Bill to make it easier for hospitality venues to extending their opening hours during national events.

Under current laws, to avoid the need for venues to apply for individual licence extensions, the Government can create a blanket relaxation of licensing hours for occasions of "exceptional" international, national, or local significance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This has been done in the past for the King's Coronation, Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, the Euro 2020 final and more.

However, these relaxations can take up to six months to process, meaning that some events, such as the Lionesses' World Cup final against Spain earlier this year, are not possible to be covered by a blanket extension.

Emma Lewell-Buck, MP for South Shields, brought forward the proposed bill in the House of Commons. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

Speaking in the House of Commons on December 6, Mrs Lewell-Buck stated that the proposed bill would provide a boost to the hospitality industry.

She said: “The hospitality sector across our country, and particularly in my area of South Shields, has had an incredibly difficult few years and deserves a boost for themselves and their customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Moments of national celebration should be simple for both businesses and customers.

"This legislation will speed up the process to enable sporting success stories, national holidays, or other impromptu national events to celebrated in our local pubs”

The South Shields MP's Bill would allow the Government to apply blanket relaxations at much shorter notice, allowing venues to extend licencing hours for events and unplanned celebrations.

The British Beer and Pub Association has already pledged its support to the proposed change to the law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The South Shields MP was drawn in 15th place during the ballot, with the top seven MPs named guaranteed a full day of debate on their bill.

The ballot bills had their first reading in the House of Commons on Wednesday, December 6, and they will now be debated over 13 sitting Fridays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who are drawn higher in the ballot are more likely to get time to debate their bill and therefore, more likely to have their bill become law.