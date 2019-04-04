South Shields MP swaps Brexit for tackling trash

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck has taken a break from Brexit to tackle trash.

She took to the streets to help clear up litter in a concerted spring clean for the town - and raised concerns about broken glass shattered and scattered near a children play zone on the Woodbine Estate.

The parliamentarian was joined by seven volunteers from South Tyneside Momentum, an arm of the Labour party.

They began their clear-up initiative in the Beacon and Bents ward, where several bags of rubbish collected and disposed of.

Among the many items picked up were cigarette butts, cans, crisp packets and broken glass.

The volunteers have also cleared away dropped rubbish across the Biddick and All Saints ward.

Mrs Lewell-Buck said: “There has been a worrying rise in litter over recent years.

“I am concerned that a recent study found that there was a 40 per cent rise in rubbish since 2014.

“I was particularly worried about high volumes of broken glass around the children’s play area on the Woodbine Estate.

“South Tyneside Council has suffered some of the worst cuts to its budget and I appreciate it is difficult to keep on top of this issue.

“That is why it is important that we all do our bit in looking after the town and its beautiful coastline.”

South Tyneside Momentum said its clean-ups would concentrate on often neglected areas.

A spokesperson for the group said: “These litter picks are the first in a series, doing what we can to keep our streets tidy.

“Often, people concentrate on beach cleans, which can mean other areas are forgotten.

“We would like to thank Emma for joining us on our first pick and also thank South Tyneside Council for the loan of the pickers.”