Three men who work on the South Shields and North Shields ferries are celebrating 90 years of service between them.

Trevor Errington, Chris Mcguinness and Stephen Beck have been colleagues aboard the ferries spanning almost a century.

The trio often don't work together due to working with new crews.

Ferry workers Trevor Errington, Chris Mcguinness and Stephen Beck

However, the three men spent a rare occasion all working together as one of the last times before Chris retires later in the year.

A Nexus spokesperson said: “These guys have given us outstanding service over the years.

“It’s incredible to think that between them they have clocked up a total of 90 years working on the Shields Ferry.

“They’re familiar and friendly faces for many of our regular customers. They have a great rapport with all of people who travel with us.

“They possess a great wealth of experience and knowledge of the river and the vessels that we operate. We’re lucky to have them.

“The guys have done a great job supporting our new recruits too. Helping them every step of the way with their training and getting them through their boat master tests to allow them to become newly qualified ferry captains.

“The photo that the lads posted on social media has had a fantastic response, which is great to see.