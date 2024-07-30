South Shields musician set to play charity gig at an iconic North East venue
A South Shields musician and songwriter is gearing up to be part of a charity festival at The Cluny, in Newcastle.
Patrick Gosling is set to be among the acts for the ‘Bright Red Music Festival’ - with all proceeds going to the Bright Red Charity.
Bright Red support hospitals across the North and help patients who are dealing with a wide range of blood cancers.
The festival is set to take place on Friday, August 16, between 2pm and 11pm.
It is set to feature a number of acts from across the North East and the wider UK - with a variety of genres of music on display.
Patrick will be looking to bring his iconic blend of indie rock and Americana to crowds at The Cluny.
Speaking ahead of the gig, he said: “I’m very excited to be playing the Bright Red Festival this year.
“I love The Cluny and I’m excited to bring my music to a festival for such a great cause.
“Hopefully see you all down the front and God bless - myself and the lads can't wait!”
Former ITV news presenter Pam Royle will be hosting the day, with Teesside’s Growing Old Disgracefully set to open the festival.
Patrick is third on the bill of acts, with headliners Fargo Railroad Co. set to close out the charity festival.
The full list of acts and stage times is as follows:
2pm - Growing Old Disgracefully.
2.40pm - Phil Caffrey.
3.20pm - Patrick Gosling.
4pm - Fuzzbox.
4.40pm - Brian Nash.
5.20pm - Narcotic Hearts.
6.00pm - Plumhall.
6.45pm - Ooberfuse.
7.30pm - Park View.
8.15pm - Sam Shields.
9.10pm - Alistair Griffin.
10.05pm - Fargo Railroad Co.
Tickets for the Bright Red Music Festival are available for £15 - with all proceeds going to the Bright Red Charity.
You can buy tickets or make a charity donation by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bright-red-music-festival-tickets-877991344747.
