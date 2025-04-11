South Shields' Ocean Beach Pleasure Park set to open its brand new Dinosaur Cove
Ocean Beach Pleasure Park has announced that it is set to unveil its Dinosaur Cove, an adventure golf experience which features two golf courses.
The funfair has announced that there will be a special launch event on Sunday, April 13 - with a prehistoric parade featuring Robbie the Rex and Baby Phoebe.
From 1pm, visitors to the seafront will be able to get up close and personal with the dinosaurs, as they do 30 minute roam arounds.
They will start at the new golf attraction, which is outside of Oasis Amusements, on Sea Road, and then moving on around Ocean Beach Pleasure Park.
Along with the new Dinosaur Cove course, the attraction also features the long-standing Smugglers Cove, with visitors able to choose between a round of golf at one - or both.
Dinosaur Cove is arriving just in time for the Easter Holidays, when the funfair will be open every day from 11.30am, apart from Good Friday when there will be an earlier start of 10am.
Joe Sheeran, owner of Dinosaur Cove, has expressed his delight at being able to bring the brand new experience to the South Shields seafront.
He said: "We are always looking for new ways to bring excitement to our visitors, and Dinosaur Cove is a fantastic addition to the amazing attractions we already have.
“We can’t wait to see families enjoying the experience, especially at our special launch event with Robbie the Rex and Baby Phoebe."
Entry to just Dinosaur Cove starts from £5.50 per child or OAP and £6.50 per person for adults.
A family ticket for two adults and two children is available for £22.
Costs for both courses are £9 for children, £11 for adults and £35 for a family ticket.
