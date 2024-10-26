Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Little Mix artist and huge Newcastle United fan Jade Thirlwall takes aim at Sunderland on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Have you ever seen a Mackem in Milan?’ is a not what you’d expect to hear on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge on a Friday afternoon. However, Newcastle United daft Jade Thirlwall couldn’t help but let her black and white roots shine through as she performed on national radio.

The former Little Mix performer has gone solo this year, and branching out, she was given the chance to perform her own songs and some covers in the famous BBC R1 slot this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade Thirlwall attends the Off-White fashion show during the September 2024 New York Fashion Week on September 08, 2024 in New York City. | Getty Images

And jumping right to it, second song in, Thirlwall, covering Chase and Status and Stormzy’s ‘Backbone’, she altered the lyrics to give a taste and her twist of her life and background, referencing her Yemeni roots, South Shields home and love of Newcastle United, by taking a dig at local rivals Sunderland (see the clip above for full quote from the performance).

She sung: “I've written more hooks than you've had roast dinners. This is southern fried, I'm a northern girl (out of South Shields)... Score a goal like Alan Shearer wearing Brown Ale. Have you ever seen a Mackem in Milan? (doesn't sound real).”

The jibe will no doubt go down well with the black and white half of her hometown, Thirlwall grew up in Laygate, South Shields, as well as fellow Newcastle United fans the region over.

The dig, if you didn’t know, comes from a well-versed Magpies’ chant, sung by fans about the Black Cats’ lack of European games in their history. The full chant goes: “Have you ever seen a Mackem in Milan? (repeat). Have you ever seen a Mackem, ever seen a Mackem? Ever seen a Mackem in Milan? Have you f-ck!”

Sunderland, in their entire history have played just four games in European competition, in 1973-74. For context, Newcastle United played six alone last season in the Champions League.