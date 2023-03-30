News you can trust since 1849
South Shields pensioner who was rescued from a house fire has sadly died

A 76-year-old man who was rescued from a house fire in South Shields at the weekend has sadly passed away.

By Ryan Smith
Published 30th Mar 2023, 09:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 09:10 BST

Crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) were called to a property on Raleigh Close just before 1am on Sunday, March 26.

TWFRS dispatched three appliances from South Shields, Tyneside and Hebburn Central Community Fire Stations to tackle the blaze.

When crews arrived at the scene just four minutes after receiving the emergency call, they found the two-storey terraced home on fire.

Raleigh Close in South Shields.
Firefighters entered the building and rescued the man from inside – he was administered emergency first aid before being transferred to the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) and taken to hospital.

Sadly, the 76-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later.

A joint investigation between Northumbria Police and TWFRS was launched, with the man’s death not thought to be suspicious.

Area Manager Ken Corbett, of TWFRS, said: “Any death is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the man’s family at what must be an incredibly difficult time.

“A joint investigation into the circumstances around the fire has been launched alongside Northumbria Police and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

“I want to applaud the crews, and our Fire Control, for their quick actions in attending the incident and for doing everything they could to bring the occupant to safety.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson added: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the man involved.

“Police do not believe the death to be suspicious or that there was any third-party involvement. A report has been made for the coroner.”

