Owners of South Shields pet shop mark first year in business.
The owners of a South Shields pet shop hosted birthday celebrations to mark the business' first year.
Pet-O-Licious ran by Karen and Jonny Powell opened at Horsley Hill Square in January 2023.
The couple took a risk opening the business after Karen did a career swap after work 20 years in Early Years Education.
Karen and Jonny had wanted to open a pet shop for some time but after Jonny suffered a spinal injury around seven years ago their plans were put on hold.
As Jonny started to recover, over time the idea of opening a pet shop became a reality again and the pair decided to go for it.
Keen to open up a pet shop in Horsley Hill to serve the community, they were made aware of an empty premises which didn't need any renovation work.
The couple took on the shop and put their own stamp on the place having a mural of their past and present dogs painted by Danny Fada which includes Labradors and Huskies.
The couple said: "We took the risk and we are glad we did. We knew this location was perfect because many residents don't drive so travelling further afield to pet shops wasn't always easy for them.
"It's been a great first year and many customers have said we are a community shop when they can come with their dogs and have a chat and a cuppa."
The shop specialises in dog supplies but does offer some cat and small animals products.
Customers and their pooches were invited to a birthday party with doggy cupcakes and good bags to celebrate the shop's first birthday.
Looking ahead to the future Karen and Jonny are planning to expand the business.