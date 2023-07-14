News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

South Shields primary school top of the class following 'outstanding' rating

A South Shields primary school is celebrating after being rated ‘Outstanding’ by the Catholic Schools Inspectorate.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 14th Jul 2023, 14:12 BST- 2 min read

St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust received the rating after being inspected by the CSI in June.

Lead inspector Elaine White said in her report: “The quality of relationships at all levels is outstanding and contributes to this being a happy school where Gospel Values are at the centre of school life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A powerful sense of community runs through school. Pastoral care and nurture of all pupils are a high priority. The love and care demonstrated for pupils is evidenced through voluntary lunchtime mindfulness sessions, which support wellbeing, are anchored in spirituality, and are linked to Gospel teachings.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Most Popular

Pupils of St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School, South Shields.Pupils of St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School, South Shields.
Pupils of St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School, South Shields.

"This high level of pastoral care is appreciated by parents. Parents are overwhelmingly positive about school and very supportive of its work.”

The report continued saying that “all staff are excellent role models”, “teachers’ high level of subject knowledge leads to pupils demonstrating very good progress in religious education lessons” and “leaders are highly ambitious for St Gregory’s”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ MORE: South Tyneside Council pledges help with school uniform costs

Pupils at the school are “well-engaged and highly articulate about previous and current learning”, “talk confidently” and display “outstanding religious literacy which begins in reception class and continues to develop through to Year 6”.

Prayer and liturgy are the “heartbeat of this school community” with the rhythm of the school day built around regular prayer.

Headteacher Alison Dunne said: "We welcome the positive outcome of our recent CSI inspection, as we believe it reaffirms our school's mission and all the wonderful work that goes on in school. This really does highlight the dedication of our whole school community.”

Related topics:South ShieldsCatholic Primary School