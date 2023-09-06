Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The New Sundial is inviting the public to come along to their Great North Run after party this Sunday.

In a bid to give runners and supporters alike the perfect finish line party the seafront bar is pulling out all the stops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Performing on the day are two of South Tyneside’s biggest live acts. Four Worried Men will kick off proceedings from 1:30pm followed straight afterwards by Rivelino.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.Both bands are looking forward to performing on this momentous occasion which brings so many people to South Shields. Stephen Sullivan, operations manager at The New Sundial said: “The Great North Run is incredible for the local economy and one of our favourite days of the years. We’ve pulled in two incredible bands to entertain the crowds at the finish line.

Crowds enjoying live entertainment.Credit: New Sundial

"The day is not without its challenges of which we are putting every in place to combat it and make sure the day runs smoothly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will be opening all our bars indoor and out and putting surplus staff in throughout the day. Internet connection is notoriously bad due to the sheer number of people, media and infrastructure, as a result our card payment machines struggle at peak on the day and that is why we’re encouraging people to pay cash on the day.”

Shannon Kinghorn, manager at The New Sundial added: “we’re really excited for Great North Run Day it’s always one of the best days of the year. We hope everyone has an amazing day but remind people to drink responsibly, stay hydrated and if the weather keeps up wear sunscreen!”Crowds are expected to fill up early at the pub as they await their loved ones crossing the line and joining them. The bar will be open from 11am on the day and food will be served until 4pm.