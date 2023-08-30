The New Cyprus Hotel has welcomed a new addition to the pub as it recently opened its new sports bar to punters.

The new sports bar situated upstairs features the North East’s only round pool table which was transported from Birmingham as well as a normal pool table, darts and a variety of sports shown on the numerous televisions in the bar.

The pub situated on Chichester Road has gone from strength to strength since being taken over by Sinia Jazwi three years ago as it has welcomed many charity events, Sunday Funday's, launch of new cocktails and more making it the place to be for locals.

Landlady Sinia Jazwi inside the new sports bar

Work on the sports bar took around two weeks to complete which included ripping out the chimney breast, installing a football pitch themed décor on the walls and adding some quirky furniture.

Sinia, 39 said: “We had a lot of customers who kept asking for sport to be shown in the pub but I always wanted to keep it as a traditional community pub.

"I decided to turn the upstairs function room into a sports bar where customers could come upstairs and enjoy sport away from the main bar downstairs.

“I’m really happy with the way the sports bar has turned out and our customers say they love it too.”

The sports bar has already hosted a surprise party and a christening and can be booked for other private functions.

As part of their new sports bar the pub is also looking to create a darts team for regular games.